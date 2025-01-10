Janel Grant’s Lawyer Responds to Vince McMahon’s $1.7M Settlement

Ann Callis, the legal representative of Janel Grant, has weighed in on Vince McMahon’s recent $1.7 million fine, stemming from the ex-WWE CEO’s financial misstatements. In a statement to NBC, Callis said:

“During his time leading WWE, Vince McMahon acted as if rules did not apply to him, and now we have confirmation that he repeatedly broke the law to cover up his horrifying behavior, including human trafficking. The SEC’s charges prove that the NDA Vince McMahon coerced Ms. Grant into signing violates the law, and therefore her case must be heard in court. While prosecutors for the Southern District of New York continue their criminal investigation, we look forward to bringing forward new evidence in our civil case about the sexual exploitation Ms. Grant endured at WWE by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.”

McMahon has reached a settlement with the SEC that’ll see him pay a $400,000 civil penalty and a $1.33 million reimbursement to WWE. In their report, the SEC states that McMahon bypassed WWE’s internal accounting controls and caused material misstatements in the company’s financial reports for 2018 and 2021. McMahon has agreed to the settlement, though did not admit to or deny the SEC’s findings.

This payment comes amid Janel Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon, in which she alleges she was sexually abused and trafficked during her time with the promotion, McMahon stepped down from WWE in January 2024, though claims their relationship was entirely consensual. This is a developing story and we aim to provide updates as they become available.

