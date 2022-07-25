Vince McMahon’s WWE Departure Officially Listed as Resignation

To the surprise of pretty much no one, there’s more to Vince McMahon’s retirement than age.

Just hours before the July 22 episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air, it was announced that Vince has retired. The wording of the statement left some to believe that McMahon could possibly retain his role on the creative team but that isn’t the case.

While Vince remains the majority shareholder, he is completely gone as an executive from the company.

While McMahon is 77 years old and many believe this move was long overdue, his retirement didn’t come about because he felt he had done all he needed to do.

Vince McMahon Resigned

(via WWE)

In an 8-K report, which is a required company filing to the SEC, Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE is officially listed as a resignation.

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise. Vince McMahon was in hot water after The Wall Street Journal uncovered Vince’s alleged million-dollar pacts with former female employees over the course of 16 years.

While many felt that McMahon was bulletproof, you simply can’t get away with this kind of stuff in 2022 and beyond.

Stephanie McMahon is now the full-time Chairwoman and shares the CEO title with Nick Khan. WWE has also informed reporters that Triple H is now positioned as the Head of Creative.