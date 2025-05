Jey Uso successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday’s WWE Raw, but the drama continued after the Netflix stream concluded.

As Uso was shaking hands with fans at ringside following his title defense against Seth Rollins, he was ambushed by Logan Paul, who had disguised himself in a black hoodie. Paul quickly escaped through the crowd while CM Punk and Sami Zayn rushed to Uso’s aid.

WWE released this footage of Paul’s post-show attack: