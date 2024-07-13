Watch: What Happened After 7/12 WWE SmackDown Went Off Air

The excitement didn’t stop at this week’s SmackDown from Worcester’s DCU Center after the latest episode of the blue brand went off the air.

The July 12, edition of WWE SmackDown saw the road to SummerSlam stretch on with matches set for the Biggest Party of the Summer. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa agreed to a showdown this August in Cleveland. LA Knight also has a contract for a U.S. title match with Logan Paul for SummerSlam but needs Paul to sign the paperwork to make it official.

After WWE SmackDown

The closing moments of this week’s SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton be laid out by Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline. Rhodes was forced to watch on as Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu delivered a triple powerbomb to Orton through the announce table. After the show, Rhodes, alongside WWE officials (including Jamie Noble and Hurricane Helms) helped Orton to the back.

SmackDown Dark Matches

Fans who stuck around in the DCU Center after SmackDown got to see much more than Orton be helped to the back. In a dark match, Braun Strowman made quick work of honorary Judgment Day member Carlito.

The fans were also treated to a rematch from WWE Backlash: France as World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest took on Jey Uso. Despite a valiant effort by Main Event Jey, it was Priest who once again left with the gold.

Priest will now have to turn his attention to SummerSlam where he will defend against WWE King of the Ring GUNTHER. The 37th annual SummerSlam will take place on August 3, from the Cleveland Brown Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.