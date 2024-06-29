Why Damian Priest Missed SmackDown

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest missed last night’s SmackDown due to a flight delay.

Last night’s Smackdown emanated from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, he was forced to miss his scheduled appearance due to some travel issues. Though he is part of the Raw roster, ‘The Archer of Infamy’ was slated to put his title on the line against Jey Uso in a dark match after SmackDown.

However, he informed his fans that there were some flight issues and that he was “trying my best to make it.” Damian Priest couldn’t reach the venue in time for the show as his flight got delayed. Ahead of the show, he took to his X account, he revealed that his flight didn’t take off and was stuck on the runway. He apologized to his fans as he wrote:

“Unfortunately the honor of main eventing The Garden is not possible tonight. Still haven’t taken off. Stuck on a plane in a runway. Very disappointed and apologies to my people. This one hurts. Enjoy the show! #SmackDown I’m sure will be awesome”

The dark match main event was then changed to a Street Fight between Jey Uso and Finn Balor. The former emerged victorious over The Judgment Day member. There was another dark match in which the former WWE World Tag Team Champions The Miz & R-Truth defeated The Pretty Deadly.

Damian Priest is set to put his World Heavyweight Title on the line against Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 6. The winner of the match will defend the title against Gunther at SummerSlam in August.

On this week’s Raw, Priest and Rollins raised the stakes for their match. The pair agreed to a stipulation that states that should Priest retain, Rollins will be barred from challenging for the title as long as Priest is the Champion. However, if Priest loses, he will have to part ways with The Judgment Day.