Breaking Down the WrestleMania 41 Betting Landscape

As WrestleMania 41 approaches Las Vegas next weekend, the current betting odds provide valuable insights into what might unfold at WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of every matchup on the card, with odds from Bet Online as of April 11, 2025:

John Cena is favored (-210) to defeat Cody Rhodes (+160) and win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

CM Punk is the favorite (-190) to win his first WrestleMania main event against Seth Rollins (+175) and the underdog, Roman Reigns (+250).

Rey Mysterio is the favorite (-150) against super-authentic luchador, El Americano Grand (+110).

Bianca Belair is a slight favorite (-105) to recapture the Women’s World Championship in the triple threat match involving champion Iyo Sky (+120) and Rhea Ripley (+200).

Jey Uso is heavily favored (-600) to dethrone Gunther (+350) and capture his first World Heavyweight championship.

Charlotte Flair is a slight favorite (-130) against champion Tiffany Stratton (-110), but this one is essentially even.

Jade Cargill is the heavy favorite (-600) to get revenge against Naomi (+350).

Drew McIntyre is the overwhelming favorite (+1500) against Damian Priest (+600).

Dominik Mysterio is on the cusp of capturing his first singles title in WWE, and is the favorite (-175) in the fatal 4-way match for the Intercontinental championship. Penta is at +150, the champion Bron Breakker is at +350 and Finn Balor is the heavy underdog (+600).

Jacob Fatu is also a huge favorite (-700) to win his first singles gold and capture the United States championship from LA Knight (+400).

Takeaway

While betting odds are just a snapshot of where things currently stand, the betting lines often reflect insider knowledge about creative directions.

The current odds suggest several high-profile wins for established stars like Reigns and Cena, alongside potential title changes and rising stars like Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio and Jacob Fatu getting their first taste of singles gold in WWE.