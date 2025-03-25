John Cena, Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair Lead WrestleMania 41 Betting Odds

Newly updated betting odds for WrestleMania 41 highlight clear frontrunners across WWE’s most anticipated matchups, according to BetOnline. The two-night event is set for April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In the Undisputed WWE Championship match, John Cena is now a -250 (2/5) favorite over reigning champion Cody Rhodes, who sits at +170 (17/10). Cena’s odds suggest a 71.4% likelihood of victory, up from earlier lines that favored him at -200.

Jey Uso is the leading contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, holding -800 (1/8) odds against champion Gunther at +425 (17/4). Although his odds have slightly tightened from an opening -3000, Uso still maintains an 88.9% projected win probability.

Charlotte Flair remains favored to regain the WWE Women’s Championship, with current odds of -140 (5/7) against Tiffany Stratton’s even +100 (1/1). Flair’s odds reflect a 58.3% chance to win, despite a slight decrease from her earlier position.

A high-profile triple threat match will see Roman Reigns favored at -200 (1/2), with Seth Rollins at +140 (7/5) and CM Punk trailing at +300 (3/1). Reigns currently holds a 66.7% implied chance of victory.

In a singles bout, Randy Orton is a dominant -1000 (1/10) favorite over Kevin Owens, who stands at +550 (11/2). Orton’s odds suggest the strongest likelihood of any competitor, at 90.9%.

WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to deliver major storyline conclusions, with betting markets providing insight into projected outcomes ahead of WWE’s marquee event. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest WWE news on the Road to WrestleMania.

