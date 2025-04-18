WrestleMania 41 Debuts: Stratton, Fatu, Breakker & More Set for First Appearances

WrestleMania 41 will showcase a new generation of WWE talent making their debut appearances at the marquee event this weekend in Las Vegas. From title matches to high-profile confrontations, these six superstars are stepping into the spotlight for the first time on WWE’s grandest stage.

Tiffany Stratton

The 25-year-old Women’s Champion, and former gymnast, will defend her title against Charlotte Flair. Stratton, whose gymnastics career ended due to injury, has called this her “Olympic debut,” underlining the significance of the moment.

Jacob Fatu

Known as the “Samoan Werewolf,” Fatu will challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship. He earned the title shot after defeating Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match.

El Grande Americano

Wrestling under a masked identity, El Grande Americano—believed to be Chad Gable—will face Rey Mysterio in a rare battle of masked icons.

Lyra Valkyria

The current Women’s Intercontinental Champion will team with Bayley in a bid to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. A win would make Valkyria the first woman to hold both titles simultaneously.

Bron Breakker

The second-generation star defends the Intercontinental Championship in a fatal 4-way match, and makes his WrestleMania debut in Las Vegas just like his father, Rick Steiner.

Penta

The WWE newcomer is already making his mark, and looks to cement his legacy on professional wrestling’s grandest stage.

These debuts at WrestleMania 41 reflect a growing shift in WWE’s landscape, as new talent steps forward to shape the future of the company.