WrestleMania 41 Opening Matches for Both Nights (Report)

WWE WrestleMania 41 is mere days away and anticipation is at a fever pitch for the Showcase of the Immortals. With this year’s event being the sixth two-night WrestleMania, some Superstars will be given the tall order of opening each night in Las Vegas, setting the tone for the rest of the show.

Jey Uso Vs. GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship will open Night One, Wrestle Votes reports. This news comes after Jey shared that if he can’t headline WrestleMania, he hopes to go on first. Now Uso will have his chance, but GUNTHER is focused on keeping Jey and the fans from their ‘feel-good’ opening inside Allegiant Stadium.

For Night Two, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair’s battle for the Women’s World Championship will reportedly open the show. A mix of WWE’s three top women, only one will be able to leave Las Vegas with the richest prize in Monday Night Raw’s women’s division.

As for the main events, Night One will see CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins do battle in the first WrestleMania closing match for Punk. Night Two will see John Cena and Cody Rhodes battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship as Cena plans to become a 17-time champion and ruin pro wrestling in the process.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest on WWE WrestleMania 41 including breaking news and live results.