WrestleMania 41 Smashes Records to Become WWE’s Most Successful Event

WWE has officially confirmed WrestleMania 41 as the most successful and highest-grossing event in its history. Held over two nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the spectacle drew 124,693 fans and shattered multiple company records across key business metrics.

The live gate for WrestleMania 41 was the largest ever for a WWE event, with ticket sales surpassing previous records. Viewership numbers more than doubled compared to last year’s WrestleMania XL, marking a 114 percent increase.

In partnership with Fanatics, merchandise sales at the venue rose by over 45 percent year-over-year, while online merchandise revenue increased by 86 percent. The event also saw unprecedented levels of sponsorship, featuring 28 brand partners and delivering a new all-time high for sponsorship revenue.

On Location, WWE’s official hospitality partner, reported a 75 percent increase in sales of premium experiences and packages. Meanwhile, WWE World, the five-day fan convention leading up to the event, welcomed over 50,000 attendees—up 21 percent from 2024—making it the most-attended WWE fan experience to date.

On social platforms, WrestleMania 41 generated 1.1 billion views across the weekend, becoming WWE’s most socially viewed event ever. WWE’s YouTube channel also achieved its highest single-day viewership on WrestleMania Sunday.

The two-night event was headlined by major moments including John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes to become Undisputed WWE Champion, Seth Rollins emerging victorious in a Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk, and IYO SKY retaining the Women’s World Championship. The show also featured the return of Becky Lynch and several other marquee matchups.