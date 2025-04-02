Trailer for WWE’s WrestleMania 9 Doc coming April 11 to Peacock

WWE is dusting off the archives with the long-awaited release of WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle, premiering Friday, April 11, exclusively on Peacock. The documentary dives deep into the chaos and charisma of WrestleMania IX, the infamous 1993 Las Vegas event known as the “World’s Largest Toga Party.”

The documentary offers never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes insights from the first WrestleMania held outdoors, staged at Caesars Palace. Viewers will get an insider look at the production challenges, outrageous set design, and memorable in-ring moments that helped shape WWE’s future.

The film features appearances from WWE legends like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Lex Luger, alongside modern stars like Kofi Kingston and Natalya. WWE and Caesars Palace executives, producers, and directors also lend their voices to offer a full-circle view of the event’s cultural and operational impact.

Timed ahead of WrestleMania 41, which returns to Las Vegas more than 30 years later, the documentary adds historical weight to this year’s festivities. WWE fans can catch WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle on April 11 and stream WrestleMania 41 live on Peacock, April 19–20.

This retrospective joins other WWE Originals on Peacock, including Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal and Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair.