WrestleMania: Triple H Says WWE is Ready for the Challenge of Going International

WWE’s top executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque isn’t ruling out the idea of taking WrestleMania beyond North America, even if the logistics are complex. In a new interview with Daily Mail, Levesque acknowledged the significant planning involved in staging WWE’s marquee event internationally but emphasized the company’s willingness to make it happen.

“To answer the WrestleMania question, that’s like the Super Bowl,” Levesque said. “People don’t understand the logistics of what that takes. Just going to Las Vegas requires weeks of setup and operations on the ground. When that goes international, it becomes even harder. That’s the challenge. We’re up for it.”

WrestleMania has only been held outside the United States twice, both times in Canada—in 1990 and 2002. However, with WWE’s strong global presence, cities like London have shown growing interest in becoming future hosts.

This weekend’s WrestleMania 41 spectacular has already descended upon Las Vegas, while New Orleans is confirmed to host its third WrestleMania next year in 2026.