WrestleMania to Bring 180,000 Visitors to Las Vegas

WrestleMania takes over Las Vegas this weekend, with 180,000 visitors expected to flood the city for WWE’s biggest annual event, according to Las Vegas Review Journal.

Main events will be held Saturday and Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena. WWE will also host SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, and Raw at T-Mobile Arena, along with a five-day fan fest at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority projects over 144,000 hotel room nights tied to the week’s events. The city has rolled out themed displays at major landmarks, backed by a $5 million sponsorship deal.

Officials say WrestleMania ranks among Las Vegas’s top tourism weekends of 2025, alongside events like Formula One and the Super Bowl. Tickets remain available, with limited-view seats starting at $140.