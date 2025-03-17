‘I Don’t Need You Anymore’ – John Cena Dumps WWE Universe On Raw

John Cena kicked off the March 17, edition of WWE Raw to explain his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Entering his first WWE TV show in close to two decades as a heel, Cena was met with a chorus of boos and chants from the Brussels crowd.

Despite rumors and speculation, Cena arrived to his ‘My Time is Now’ theme song and kept the attire he has worn for decades. Cena teased leaving without speaking multiple times before speaking. Addressing the turn that shocked the world, Cena shared how this turn has been a long-time coming for the WWE icon.

“For 25 years, I’ve been the victim. I have been the victim of an abusive relationship.”

Looks like John Cena has finally EMBRACED THE HATE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ftOu4r8EM1 — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2025

The crowd in Belgium seranaded John with ‘F*** You Cena!’ chants which the censors at Netflix were late to silence at first. Further reflecting on his relationship with fans, John recalled that the crowd let me know really loud that you hated me” early into his WWE career.

Despite this hostility, John spent decades trying to win over fans, a determination that led to massive success. Even after years in the ring, it wasn’t enough for the fans, according to John.

“No matter what I do, it is never enough and you should all be ashamed of yourselves.”

Cena explained that he is done giving himself to fans that only take and take from him without any consideration for the human being, adding that “I don’t need you anymore. I don’t care about you and you don’t matter to me.” Explaining his use of his iconic theme song and not changing his attire, John explained that he isn’t going to give fans anything special anymore.

“You get nothing. You get what you have earned and what you have earned is nothing.”

Chants inevitably turned to Cody Rhodes, the “new toy” that fans are playing with according to Cena. John’s tone made clear that he believes fans will eventually grow tired of Cody just as they turned on him years ago.

Rhodes would make his entrance and come face-to-face with the man he’ll battle at WrestleMania 41. Though the pair didn’t come to blows, Cody said he wants to face the true John Cena and not the “whiny b***h” that he was sharing the ring with.

Cena’s segment had been highly-anticipated in the days leading up to WWE Raw and the 16-time World Champion delivered in is first heel promo in decades. Time will tell if Cena can make it 17 at WrestleMania, or if Rhodes’ claim that such a win is a delusion proves true in Las Vegas.