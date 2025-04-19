WWE Acquires AAA in Landmark Expansion Into Mexican Wrestling

WWE has officially acquired Lucha Libre AAA, one of Mexico’s top wrestling promotions, in a major move to expand its presence in the Latin American market. The acquisition was announced on April 19, 2025, just ahead of WrestleMania 41.

This strategic acquisition continues WWE’s push into international partnerships, following earlier collaborations with TNA Wrestling, NOAH, and Marigold.

The Announcement

The news was shared by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, alongside AAA executives Marisela Peña and Dorian Roldán. Present at the announcement were top luchadores including Rey Mysterio, Stephanie Vaquer, Rey Fenix, PENTA, Andrade, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Santos Escobar.

“We’re ready to take Lucha Libre to the next level,” said Levesque, signaling a new era for AAA under the WWE banner.

Crossover Event:

NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide

WWE revealed that the first joint event, NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide, will take place on June 7, 2025, at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. This marks a revival of the Worlds Collide format, previously used for crossover events between NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live.

Expanding Global Strategy

The acquisition reflects a broader shift in WWE’s approach under Triple H’s leadership, moving toward strategic partnerships across the wrestling industry. WWE has recently:

Formed a talent-sharing partnership with TNA Wrestling

Worked with Japanese promotions NOAH and Marigold

Collaborated with GCW on WWE ID programming

Launched the WWE Independent Development (ID) initiative

Securing AAA strengthens WWE’s presence in the Mexican market and intensifies its rivalry with AEW, which currently partners with AAA’s competitor, CMLL.

What It Means for the Industry

AAA, despite recent criticisms over its booking, remains a key player in the lucha libre scene. With this acquisition, WWE gains access to a deep roster of luchadores already familiar to international audiences. It also opens up new opportunities for crossover matches and expanded reach across Latin America.

NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide on June 7 will serve as the first major showcase of this new alliance, setting the tone for WWE’s continued global expansion.