WWE and TNA Talent Set for AAA Triplemanía Regia 2025

WWE superstars Ángel and Berto will appear at AAA’s Triplemanía Regia on June 15, marking a major crossover event just weeks ahead of the WWE NXT x AAA Worlds Collide special. The announcement was made by Latin Lover, who confirmed that the two WWE talents are the first names locked in for the show.

Y bueno, la venta de Triple A a WWE comienza a verse reflejada en los eventos.



In addition to WWE’s involvement, Latin Lover also revealed that wrestlers from TNA will participate in the event, adding to the growing collaboration between promotions.

The news comes as WWE continues its acquisition of AAA, further solidifying the relationship between the two companies. WWE’s existing partnership with TNA has already led to several crossover moments, and the inclusion of both brands at Triplemanía Regia signals more integrated events ahead.

With two crossover shows now on the calendar, Triplemanía Regia and Worlds Collide, fans can expect increased collaboration between WWE, AAA, and TNA in the coming months.