Timeframe For WWE’s Return To Australia Revealed

An 18-month timeline has been set for WWE’s return to Australia, with TKO (the parent company of WWE and UFC) planning multiple events in Western Australia. This was confirmed by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who stated on Friday that WWE will be in Perth this fall.

Triple H specifically mentioned, “We have Perth coming up in the fall.” Given the Northern Hemisphere context in which Levesque was speaking, the fall season begins in September.

WWE has a history of major events in Australia. In 2002, the company hosted WWE Global Warning at Melbourne’s Colonial Stadium (now Marvel Stadium), drawing over 56,000 fans. The event featured The Rock, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar in the main event.

In 2018, WWE returned for one of its biggest international shows, WWE Super Show-Down, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The event attracted over 70,000 fans, with marquee matches including The Undertaker vs. Triple H and AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe.

Most recently, Elimination Chamber: Perth marked the first Premium Live Event (PLE) in Australia since Super Show-Down, reinforcing WWE’s commitment to the region. The event’s main event saw Nia Jax challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship.