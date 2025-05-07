WWE Backlash 2025
WWE Backlash 2025 Betting Odds Reveal Major Favorites Ahead of Sunday

by Michael Reichlin

With just a few more sleeps until WWE Backlash 2025, updated betting odds offer a clearer picture of how Sunday’s high-stakes matchups could unfold. BetOnline has the latest lines, pointing to several strong favorites across the card.

In the WWE Undisputed Championship match, John Cena is a commanding -5000 favorite against Randy Orton, who enters the bout as a significant underdog at +1200. Cena’s odds reflect strong confidence in his continued reign.

Jacob Fatu is another heavy favorite, sitting at -5000 in the Fatal Four-Way for the WWE United States Championship. Damian Priest (+1200), LA Knight (+900), and Drew McIntyre (+600) trail far behind in a match that’s expected to solidify Fatu’s reign.

Gunther, an actual pro wrestler, is heavily favored at -1500 in his match against broadcaster Pat McAfee (+600).

Dominik Mysterio stands as a strong favorite (-1000) to retain the Intercontinental title against Penta, who is listed at +550. While Penta’s odds indicate some potential for an upset, the numbers remain strongly in Dominik’s favor.

The Women’s Intercontinental Championship sees Becky Lynch as a solid -500 favorite over Women’s Intercontinental champion Lyra Valkyria (+300), signaling a potential title change.

Fans will find out how these matches will unfold soon enough as WWE Backlash 2025 goes live this Sunday.

