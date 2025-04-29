WWE Backlash 2025: Preview, Matches, and How to Watch

WWE storms into St. Louis for WWE Backlash 2025, marking the first major PLE following WrestleMania 41. Hosted at the Enterprise Center, this year’s event is headlined by a generational clash as John Cena defends his record-setting 17th world title against hometown icon Randy Orton.

Backlash 2025 is stacked with personal grudges, title matches, and the first major steps into WWE’s post-WrestleMania landscape.

With John Cena’s farewell run, Orton’s hometown pride, and the emergence of new alliances, every match carries weight.

How to Watch

Start Times:

United States: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT (Kickoff at 6:00 PM ET)

United Kingdom: 12:00 AM BST (Sunday)

India: 4:30 AM IST (Sunday)

Broadcast Details:

United States: Peacock

International: Netflix

Match Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

John Cena captured his 17th world title at WrestleMania, surpassing Ric Flair’s legendary record. But his celebration was short-lived, as Randy Orton-St. Louis’s own-ambushed Cena with an RKO on Raw, reigniting a rivalry that defined a generation. Now, these two veterans write the final chapter of their story in Orton’s hometown.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Fresh off a dramatic split as tag champions, Becky Lynch’s heel turn on Lyra Valkyria has set up this all-Irish showdown. Valkyria, the rising star, faces her toughest test yet against a now-vicious Lynch, who’s determined to add more gold to her legacy.

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

After surviving Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Tiffany Stratton faces unfinished business with Nia Jax. Jax, who was cost the title by Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in, made her intentions clear by attacking Stratton on SmackDown. This grudge match could be Stratton’s toughest title defense yet.

Pat McAfee vs. Gunther

Gunther, frustrated after his WrestleMania loss, targeted commentator Pat McAfee on Raw, leading to this unlikely but highly anticipated showdown. McAfee, a fan favorite and former NFL star, steps back into the ring to settle the score with “The Ring General”.

Tag Team Match: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. Roman Reigns & CM Punk

The Raw after Mania saw Bron Breakker align with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, launching a brutal assault on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. With alliances shifting and egos clashing, this blockbuster tag match pits four of WWE’s biggest names against each other, promising chaos and storyline ramifications.

Intercontinental Championship Match

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Finn Bálor

Dominik’s WrestleMania victory over Bálor for the Intercontinental Title has left tensions simmering within The Judgment Day. With rumors of betrayal and shifting allegiances, this rematch could see the end of their partnership-or the start of an even bloodier feud.

United States Championship Match

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

After winning the U.S. Title at WrestleMania, Jacob Fatu finds himself at odds with family as Solo Sikoa eyes the gold. With Bloodline drama at a boiling point, expect fireworks as these two heavy-hitters collide.

