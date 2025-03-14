WWE Backlash 2025 Heads to St. Louis with Randy Orton and John Cena

WWE has officially announced that Backlash 2025 will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, May 10. The event will showcase St. Louis native Randy Orton and WWE icon John Cena, who will make his first Backlash appearance since 2009 as part of his farewell tour.

The announcement comes after a historic Backlash in 2024, which set a record for the largest gate of any arena show in WWE history. That event, held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, played to a sold-out crowd.

Tickets for Backlash 2025 will be available starting Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.

Fans can also access a presale from Wednesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. CT until Thursday, March 20, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Those interested in the presale can register now for exclusive early access.