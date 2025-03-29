WWE Set to Break Six-Year Streak at WrestleMania 41

On the March 28, edition of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that CM Punk Vs. Roman Reigns Vs. Seth Rollins will headline Night One of WrestleMania 41. This stacked match will be Punk’s first time headlining the Showcase of the Immortals, the third for Rollins and the tenth for the OTC.

While this match is certainly fitting of the main event spot, it will likely mark the end of a major streak related to WrestleMania. With this match headlining Night One, and John Cena Vs. Cody Rhodes expected to headline Night Two, this year’s WrestleMania will mark the first time since 2018 that a Royal Rumble winner hasn’t closed out the show.

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match and will challenge World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER this April. As for Charlotte Flair, the winner of the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match, she will challenge Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. While neither match has been assigned a night yet, it is apparent that neither will close out Night Two over Cena Vs. Rhodes.

The last time neither Royal Rumble winner headlined the show was in 2018 when Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura won the Rumble matches. Neither headlined at WrestleMania 34 and neither won gold in their title matches against Charlotte and AJ Styles.

Even if Jey and Charlotte don't headline the show of shows, both intend on leaving Las Vegas with championship gold.