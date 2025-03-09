How WWE Broke Its Own Rules For Rhea Ripley Vs. IYO SKY

On the March 3, edition of WWE Raw, IYO SKY won the Women’s World Title from Rhea Ripley, providing a major shake-up on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Speaking to The Toronto Sun, Natalya recalled gathering with the women’s division to watch the match and how WWE went against its own rules.

“We actually watched it from Gorilla… It’s usually off-limits unless you’re about to go out, but Triple H knew how excited we were to see IYO vs. Rhea.“

Natalya was excited to sit in Gorilla and watch the match up close. After SKY’s victory, the mood behind the scenes was that of jubilation.

“When IYO walked back after the match, I was just so excited for her. Everyone was happy.“

SKY’s victory has been treated as an upset by some, despite the Japanese star’s immense in-ring talent. Given Ripley’s star power and dominance in her previous title reign, many had predicted that ‘Mami’ would retain and walk into WrestleMania 41 as Women’s World Champion.

Instead, it’ll be SKY who puts the title on the line against Bianca Belair, the winner of the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber match. While many have predicted that Ripley will still find her way into the match, it remains to be seen if that happens after this stunning title change.