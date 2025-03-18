A complete list of all active WWE and NXT championship titles, including singles and tag team belts in the men’s and women’s divisions.
Table of Contents
WWE Championships
There are 13 active championships on the main roster (Raw & SmackDown)
Men’s Division
- Undisputed WWE Championship
- World Heavyweight Championship
- Intercontinental Championship
- United States Championship
- World Tag Team Championships
- WWE Tag Team Championships
Women’s Division
- Women’s World Championship
- WWE Women’s Championship
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
- WWE Women’s United States Championship
- WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
- WWE Women’s Speed Championship
Note: NXT wrestlers can challenge for WWE Speed championships
NXT Championships
There are six active championships in NXT.
Men’s Division
- NXT Championship
- NXT North American Championship
- NXT Tag Team Championship
- NXT Heritage Cup Championship
Women’s Division
- NXT Women’s Championship
- NXT Women’s North American Championship
Recent Updates (March 2025): Stephanie Vaquer currently holds both the NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT Women’s North American Championship simultaneously, having won the NXT Women’s Championship in a Winner Takes All match against Giulia at NXT Roadblock on March 11, 2025.
New Championships: Since November 2024, WWE has introduced two new women’s championships to the main roster: the WWE Women’s United States Championship and the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, further expanding opportunities in the women’s division.