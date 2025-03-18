

A complete list of all active WWE and NXT championship titles, including singles and tag team belts in the men’s and women’s divisions.

WWE Championships

There are 13 active championships on the main roster (Raw & SmackDown)

WWE Women’s World Championship

Men’s Division

Undisputed WWE Championship

World Heavyweight Championship

Intercontinental Championship

United States Championship

World Tag Team Championships

WWE Tag Team Championships

Women’s Division

Women’s World Championship

WWE Women’s Championship

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

WWE Women’s United States Championship

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Note: NXT wrestlers can challenge for WWE Speed championships

NXT Championships

There are six active championships in NXT.

WWE NXT Championship (2024)

Men’s Division

NXT Championship

NXT North American Championship

NXT Tag Team Championship

NXT Heritage Cup Championship

Women’s Division

NXT Women’s Championship

NXT Women’s North American Championship

Recent Updates (March 2025): Stephanie Vaquer currently holds both the NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT Women’s North American Championship simultaneously, having won the NXT Women’s Championship in a Winner Takes All match against Giulia at NXT Roadblock on March 11, 2025.

New Championships: Since November 2024, WWE has introduced two new women’s championships to the main roster: the WWE Women’s United States Championship and the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, further expanding opportunities in the women’s division.