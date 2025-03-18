HomeNewsWWE
WWE

All Active WWE and NXT Championship Titles

by Michael Reichlin


A complete list of all active WWE and NXT championship titles, including singles and tag team belts in the men’s and women’s divisions.

Shop WWE Championship Titles
Shop WWE Replica Championships (WWE Shop)

WWE Championships

There are 13 active championships on the main roster (Raw & SmackDown)

WWE Women's World Championship
WWE Women’s World Championship

Men’s Division

  • Undisputed WWE Championship
  • World Heavyweight Championship
  • Intercontinental Championship
  • United States Championship
  • World Tag Team Championships
  • WWE Tag Team Championships

Women’s Division

  • Women’s World Championship
  • WWE Women’s Championship
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
  • WWE Women’s United States Championship
  • WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
  • WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Note: NXT wrestlers can challenge for WWE Speed championships

NXT Championships

There are six active championships in NXT.

WWE NXT Championship (2024)
WWE NXT Championship (2024)

Men’s Division

  • NXT Championship
  • NXT North American Championship
  • NXT Tag Team Championship
  • NXT Heritage Cup Championship

Women’s Division

  • NXT Women’s Championship
  • NXT Women’s North American Championship

Recent Updates (March 2025): Stephanie Vaquer currently holds both the NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT Women’s North American Championship simultaneously, having won the NXT Women’s Championship in a Winner Takes All match against Giulia at NXT Roadblock on March 11, 2025.

New Championships: Since November 2024, WWE has introduced two new women’s championships to the main roster: the WWE Women’s United States Championship and the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, further expanding opportunities in the women’s division.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News