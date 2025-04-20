WWE Confirms Money in the Bank 2025 for June 7 in Los Angeles

WWE confirmed during WrestleMania 41 that Money in the Bank 2025 will take place live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7. The venue previously hosted the Netflix premiere of Monday Night Raw on January 6.
Below is the updated lineup for WWE’s 2025 Premium Live Events:
- Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash – Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
- Saturday, May 24, 2025: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida
- Sunday, May 25, 2025: WWE Battleground – Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida
- Saturday, June 7, 2025: WWE Money in the Bank – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California
- Saturday, August 2 & Sunday, August 3, 2025: WWE SummerSlam – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Sunday, August 3, 2025: WWE Clash In Paris – Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France
- January 2026: WWE Royal Rumble – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
This schedule continues WWE’s focus on both domestic markets and international expansion heading into 2026.