WWE Confirms Money in the Bank 2025 for June 7 in Los Angeles

WWE confirmed during WrestleMania 41 that Money in the Bank 2025 will take place live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7. The venue previously hosted the Netflix premiere of Monday Night Raw on January 6.

Below is the updated lineup for WWE’s 2025 Premium Live Events:

Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash – Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Saturday, May 24, 2025: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

Sunday, May 25, 2025: WWE Battleground – Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

Saturday, June 7, 2025: WWE Money in the Bank – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California

Saturday, August 2 & Sunday, August 3, 2025: WWE SummerSlam – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday, August 3, 2025: WWE Clash In Paris – Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France

January 2026: WWE Royal Rumble – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

This schedule continues WWE’s focus on both domestic markets and international expansion heading into 2026.

