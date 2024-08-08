WWE Exec With 17-Year Tenure Reportedly “Let Go” This Week

Kristen Altman, a high-ranking name with WWE, is the latest notable name cut from the company’s offices, it has been reported. PW Insider Elite notes that Altman was “let go” from the company earlier this week.

Altman’s tenure with WWE began in 2007 as a receptionist and she transitioned into Talent Relations in 2008. She would go on to become Senior Manager, then Director, and then Senior Manager before becoming WWE’s Vice President of Talent Relations Operations in August 2022. On her LinkedIn profile, Altman describes her latest role with WWE as the following:

“Develop and manage WWE Talent’s Professional Development Program to assist with our Talent’s personal and professional growth beyond the wrestling ring. Provide educational tools and resources in Money Management, Media Training, Continuing Education, Language Courses, Life Skills Seminars, Rookie Success Initiatives and more.”

Altman joined WWE shortly after graduating from the University of Vermont with a degree in Business Administration. She also served as a Student Supervisor at the University during her studies.

More On WWE Departures

Altman’s reported exit comes after several departures from WWE’s corporate side. In February 2024, John Paco, formerly EVP of Live Events, left the company, though news of his exit didn’t surface until the next month. Paco had been in several roles with the promotion since 1999.

In December 2023, Kevin Dunn ended four decades with WWE as a leading figure in production. While WWE reportedly wanted Dunn to stay on until the Royal Rumble (and potentially WrestleMania 40) Dunn felt it was better to make a clean break. He has since been replaced by Lee Fitting who’s work has received praise from fans.

Last September, WWE officially merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, a merger that had been in the works since Endeavor announced its acquisition of WWE in April. That merger saw over 100 employees lose their jobs in efforts to streamline WWE’s offices under TKO and morale was said to have been hit hard by those remaining.