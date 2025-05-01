Top WWE Creative Executive Among Names Let Go In Post WrestleMania 41 Cuts (Report)

A top WWE executive is among the names let go by the company today, only days after they had their most successful WrestleMania ever.

PWinsider is reporting that the wrestling organization has seen cuts in several different departments on Thursday, May 1. The list includes people being let go from departments such as creative services and photography.

The biggest name exiting the company is Christine Lubrano, who served as the Senior VP of Creative Writing Operations, according to her LinkedIn profile.

These cuts come only days after WrestleMania 41 from Las Vegas, which was one of the biggest events in the history of the company. The official press release sent after Mania claimed that the event drew 124,693 fans to the Allegiant Stadium across two nights, and generated the largest gate for any event in WWE history.

They also touted a significant increase in other revenue streams, such as the onsite merchandise sales being up more than 45 percent vs last year, and a 75 percent increase in hospitality sales and packages.

There is no news on any cuts on the talent side as of now. The officials have generally been spacing out releases of on screen performers instead of letting them go in batches like previous management. Just this year they have chosen not to renew the contract of some surprising names such as Sonya Deville and Carmella. We’ll keep you posted on any updates regarding the latest cuts.