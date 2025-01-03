WWE Stars Share Their Greatest Raw Moments As Netflix Move Nears

WWE Monday Night Raw is mere days away from debuting on Netflix, in possibly the biggest change to WWE programming in history. Ahead of the historic January 6, 2025, event, some of WWE’s top names shared their greatest Raw moments:

John Cena: Hour-Long Showdown With Shawn Michaels.

Considered one of the best Raw matches in history, John Cena and Shawn Michaels battled for an hour in London during the April 23, 2007, show. Though Cena didn’t win, the match, which had fans on the edge of their seats, remains a highlight of his WWE career.

Sean Waltman: Defeating Razor Ramon

The 1-2-3 Kid’s win over Razor Ramon was Raw’s first big upset, but would hardly be the last. Over three decades later, Waltman’s shocking victory over his Kliq ally is an all-time Raw classic.

Mick Foley: First WWE Championship Win

Mankind’s historic win over The Rock in January 1999 didn’t just see Mick Foley win the big one, but also a notable shift in the Monday Night War. Tony Schiavone on Nitro spoiled the result, mockingly adding “That’ll put butts in seats,” only to see hundreds of thousands of fans switch from WCW programming to Raw.

Randy Orton: Home Invasion By Triple H

Randy Orton made his feud personal with Triple H in 2009 by RKO’ing Stephanie McMahon and sealing his dastardly deed with a kiss. On the March 9, show, Triple H showed he could make things personal as he invaded Orton’s home, culminating in throwing the Viper through a window.

R-Truth: First WWE U.S. Title win

Over a year before they’d be ‘Awesome’ allies, R-Truth defeated The Miz in May 2010 to win his first U.S. Championship. The win “meant the world” to the veteran Truth, who wanted to show “people like me, that they can do it too.”

Rey Mysterio: Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show

Mere days after the tragic passing of Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio competed on the November 14, 2005, Raw where he battled Shawn Michaels. Mysterio was not “in the best state of mind” but is pleased he was able to deliver with HBK on such an emotional night.

Carlito: First Night Title Win

In 2004, Carlito made his WWE debut on SmackDown by winning the U.S. Title in his first match from John Cena. The following year, Carlito would prove this was no fluke by defeating Shelton Benjamin to win the Intercontinental Championship in his first match after being drafted to Raw.

Big E: Dethroning Bobby Lashley

After years of speculation and fan support, Big E finally became WWE Champion in September 2021, cashing in Money in the Bank on Bobby Lashley. Though Big E’s in-ring future remains uncertain, winning WWE’s richest prize on Raw is a pivotal moment for the Superstar’s career.

Fans can look forward to many more iconic moments from Raw once the red brand debuts on Netflix. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest from WWE’s big move as a new era on the streaming juggernaut continues to draw near.

