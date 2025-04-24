WWE Stars Join Healthy Kids Day 2025 Event at Roper YMCA in Central Florida

WWE NXT Superstars will be among the special guests at this year’s Healthy Kids Day 2025 celebration at Roper YMCA in Central Florida.

Wrestling journalist and SEScoops correspondent Scott Fishman shared the news, confirming appearances by Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Wren Sinclair, Haze Jameson, and Chris Island on Saturday, April 26.

Roper YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day 2025

Organized by the YMCA of Central Florida, Healthy Kids Day is a free, nationwide event aimed at encouraging healthy habits among children and families. This year’s activities run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., offering interactive experiences designed to promote physical activity, learning, and summer readiness.

As part of the festivities, the Roper YMCA will also host a New Worlds Reading Initiative session starting at 1:00 p.m. Families can look forward to a group reading of Skater Cielo by Rachel Katstaller, followed by an engaging activity that brings the story to life. The first 100 children will receive a free book, and the first 200 participants will be treated to a complimentary lunch.

The event will also feature prize raffles, including a chance to win SeaWorld Orlando tickets. With appearances from WWE talent, free giveaways, and enriching family activities, the day promises something for everyone.

Healthy Kids Day 2025 is part of the YMCA’s national commitment to keeping children active in spirit, mind, and body throughout the summer and beyond. The event is free and open to the public. Registration and more information are available through the YMCA of Central Florida’s event calendar.