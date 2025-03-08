WWE Joins Netflix India on April 1, 2025: Streaming Details

WWE is making a major shift in India as its programming moves exclusively to Netflix on April 1, 2025. This transition marks the end of WWE’s long-standing partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and introduces a new streaming era for Indian wrestling fans.

For over two decades, Sony aired WWE’s flagship shows—Raw, SmackDown, and NXT—along with major Premium Live Events (PLEs) like WrestleMania and Royal Rumble. However, with WWE’s contract with Sony expiring on March 31, Netflix will take over as the exclusive home of WWE content in India.

This move is part of a 10-year, $5 billion deal between WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, and Netflix. While Raw debuted on Netflix in multiple regions in January 2025, India’s transition was delayed due to Sony’s existing rights. Now, Indian fans will have live access to Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and all major PLEs, with the added feature of live Hindi commentary. Netflix will also provide on-demand access to WWE’s vast content library.

While this move excites many fans, questions remain about accessibility, as Netflix operates on a premium subscription model. However, with WWE embracing streaming and Netflix expanding into live sports, this partnership marks a new era for wrestling in India.