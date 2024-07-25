WWE Live in Osaka, Japan Results: Cody Defends, Satomura Returns to Action

WWE’s first night of its ongoing tour of Japan saw the Superstars bring the action to Osaka, Japan. This tour marks WWE’s first tour of Japan since 2019 and will continue for two more nights in Tokyo.

Here are the results for WWE Live in Osaka, Japan:

Osaka’s very own Asuka opened the show and welcomed the crowd to WWE live. The former WWE Women’s Champion has been out of action since May with a knee injury.

WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. IYO SKY

This would be SKY’s first of two matches on the night and the Japanese Superstar got a big reaction in her home country. Morgan seemed very pleased for somebody whose heart was broken during this week’s WWE RAW.

Our champ does not look heartbroken to me… Love you Liv Morgan ???@YaOnlyLivvOnce#wweosaka

Credits: @SGTKY35 pic.twitter.com/NSwnHlDidj — Wrestling Herstory (@wrestleherstory) July 25, 2024

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Dominik Mysterio

WWE World Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh def. The New Day

Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Meiko Satomura def. Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY & Tiffany Stratton

Osaka’s very own Asuka made an appearance alongside her Damage CTRL allies to a huge pop from the crowd. This marked Meiko Satomura’s first match for WWE since February 2023. Tiffany Stratton had her Money in the Bank briefcase which was taped together after being destroyed by Bayley on a recent episode of SmackDown.

THE FINAL BOSS.



Meiko Satomura arrives in Osaka to team with Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Bayley to take on Damage CTRL & Tiffany Stratton!#WWEOsaka ?? pic.twitter.com/X9WS3PegEL — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 25, 2024

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso

In a rematch from WWE Backlash: France, Uso was unable to dethrone Priest. After the match ‘Main Event Jey’ bowed to the crowd in Oska in a sign of respect. Jey and Priest also share a ‘Yeet’ at the event.

GUNTHER def. Rey Mysterio

Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga def. LA Knight & Kevin Owens

WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura