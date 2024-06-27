WWE & Manchester City Launch Exclusive Merchandise Collab

WWE and Manchester City have announced an exclusive merchandise collaboration, featuring six T-shirts that blend Manchester City and WWE designs, including shirts inspired by CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. It also introduces a new name and number style for Manchester City players, incorporating the WWE logo, to be worn during their preseason tour in the U.S.

WWE Superstars Bayley and Baron Corbin will be on hand at CityStore in New York City on this Friday, June 28 to celebrate the launch.

The WWE x Manchester City collection is now available at WWE Shop:

MANCHESTER CITY AND WWE ® LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE COLLABORATION

Manchester City and WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), have today announced details of an exclusive merchandise collaboration, that will see the two globally recognised brands featured together across a range of new products.

The new collection will include six T-shirts featuring Manchester City and WWE detailing, such as a CM Punk best team in the land and all the world T-shirt and other tee’s featuring Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin design inspiration.

As part of the collaboration, Manchester City and WWE have jointly designed a new name and number style that our players will wear in all of our games that we play during our preseason tour of America this summer. The design features the WWE logo within the number and a red outline.

Fans will be able to access the new range of t-shirts by visiting shop.mancity.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. Additionally, it will be available in the recently opened pop-up CityStore at Rockefeller Center, New York.

To celebrate the launch and ahead of WWE Friday Night SmackDown taking place at Madison Square Garden, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and WWE Superstar Baron Corbin will be visiting the CityStore on 6th Avenue in New York on Friday 28th June between 10am and 11am for an exclusive meet and greet with fans. The Premier league trophy will also be in store on Friday and over the weekend.

Serena Gosling, Director of Integrated Fan Experience and Retail & Licensing at Manchester City, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of our exclusive retail collaboration with WWE today. As a club, we’re always exploring new ways to enhance our retail offering for our fans across the globe and collaborations like this with WWE are part of that ongoing strategy.

“In addition, today’s announcement offers a further touchpoint for our fans within the US and beyond to engage with the club, ahead of men’s first team visit this summer.”