WWE and AEW Set for Another Clash on May 25 with NXT Battleground and Double or Nothing

WWE has announced its plans for Memorial Day weekend 2025, including the return of NXT Battleground on Sunday, May 25. The event will take place the same night as AEW’s Double or Nothing, marking another instance of the two promotions scheduling major events head-to-head.

WWE’s Memorial Day Weekend Events

WWE will host four consecutive nights of programming at Tampa’s Yuengling Center:

• Saturday, May 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring John Cena’s first Tampa appearance since December 2022.

• Sunday, May 25: NXT Battleground, making its return after a hiatus since 2017.

• Monday, May 26: Monday Night Raw.

• Tuesday, May 27: NXT television taping.

Presale access begins on Wednesday, March 12, with general ticket sales starting Friday, March 14.

AEW’s Double or Nothing 2025

AEW’s Double or Nothing, one of the promotion’s marquee events since 2019, is set for Sunday, May 25, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. This will be the first time the event is held outside the Las Vegas area, while still maintaining its casino-inspired branding.

With both WWE and AEW running major events on the same night once again, wrestling fans will have another high-profile showdown to look forward to during Memorial Day weekend.