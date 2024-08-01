WWE Partners With Aires Tech



WWE and Aires Tech have announced a multi-year global marketing partnership aimed at enhancing the performance and recovery of WWE Superstars while educating fans about the potential health effects of electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs). This collaboration, visible during WWE SummerSlam on August 3, will feature extensive social media promotion and integrations on WWE programming.

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aires Tech and WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today unveiled a momentous new partnership aimed at bolstering the personal performance regimens of WWE Superstars. The collaboration will educate fans worldwide about safeguarding against ubiquitous electromagnetic frequency (EMF) sources’ potential long-term health effects and support WWE Superstars in enhancing their physical performance, maintenance, and recovery.

The agreement names American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (“Aires Tech” or “Aires”) as an official WWE partner, building on Aires Tech’s dedication to performance and wellness innovation. The partnership will be visible at WWE SummerSlam which takes place Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

Aires Tech’s agreement with WWE, effective as of June 11 and runs through the end of 2025, will prominently feature across WWE properties, emphasizing extensive social media promotion. The partnership launches with prominent placement on “WWE NOW,” the WWE Universe’s essential news roundup, airing weekly ahead of WWE programming. Aires will be highlighted in segments of “Celtic Warrior Workouts” on WWE Superstar Sheamus’s YouTube channel, featuring fitness routines with top WWE athletes. Fans can catch these integrations by following WWE’s platforms regularly, which broadcasts to more than 180 countries in 30 languages and can be seen in 1 billion television households worldwide each week. WWE creates seven hours of original programming that is watched by approximately 11 million diverse fans in the United States.

Earlier this year, Aires Tech became an official partner of UFC, facilitated by WME Sports as part of its comprehensive collaboration with Aires Tech to shape the company’s brand strategy in sports and entertainment. Together, these partnerships will further fuel Aires’ market awareness and sales growth, in pursuit of transforming the brand into a household name.

“We are excited to expand TKO’s partnership with Aires Tech to include WWE,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. “Aires’ attention to detail on innovation coupled with health and wellness practices aligns with WWE’s approach to safety for its athletes.”

“Our collaboration with the WWE sheds further light on the invisible dangers of EMFs as digital connectivity is more deeply entwined into our daily lives,” said Josh Bruni, chief executive officer of Aires Tech. “Aires’ technology protects against the negative effects of EMF and amplifies the positive, helping athletes feel and perform their best. The WWE represents the pinnacle of athleticism and we’re proud to partner with them to heighten the awareness of the potential health effects of EMF.”

The company has also partnered with Canada Basketball and individual athletes as part of their #AiresAthletes campaign that connects the brand with peak performance and health in the minds of consumers. The athlete partners appear in programming and content to engage athletes and tens of millions sports fans around the world to promote the Aires brand and its EMF protection products. The #AiresAthletes roster includes Toronto Raptors’ RJ Barrett, 6-time NHL All-Star John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Maycee “The Future” Barber of the UFC’s Women’s Flyweight division and NFL Legend and 3-time NFL Pro Bowler Tiki Barber.

For more information on Aires’ partnership with the WWE and its innovative EMF protection technology, please visit www.airestech.com.