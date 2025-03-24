WWE Planning Big Intercontinental Title Match For WrestleMania 41

The build towards WWE WrestleMania 41 is heating up as the event approaches including the Intercontinental Title scene. A pivotal match set for tonight’s Monday Night Raw will see a high-stakes showdown between Penta and reigning champion Bron Breakker—an encounter many initially expected to take place at WrestleMania itself.

Fightful Select reports that a week ago, the belief is that WWE’s creative direction has been leaning toward a four-way Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41. The projected bout would see Bron Breakker defend his title against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

The groundwork for this potential clash has been laid through recent developments: Breakker’s match against Baor, Penta’s direct challenge to the champion, and Mysterio’s ongoing attempts to recruit Penta into Judgment Day, alongside his apparent interest in the title during the Breakker-Balor contest.

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place over two nights, Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, WWE’s creative landscape remains highly fluid, with plans frequently evolving. While the reported four-way match remains a strong possibility, the final WrestleMania 41 card could still see adjustments as storylines develop.