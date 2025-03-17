Cody Rhodes, John Cena, & CM Punk Set for WWE Raw in Glasgow

WWE has confirmed a star-studded lineup for Monday Night Raw in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of the company’s European tour. The episode, airing live on Netflix from the OVO Hydro, will have a special start time of 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his WrestleMania 41 challenger John Cena will both be in attendance after their heated confrontation on Raw this week. This will mark Cena’s second appearance since his shocking heel turn. CM Punk is also set to appear on the show.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match Set

The Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as Lyra Valkyria defends against Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez secured the title shot by defeating Bayley in a number one contender’s match and has the opportunity to become a double champion, as she and Liv Morgan currently hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

Valkyria, who became the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion in January, has successfully defended her title against Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile.

Jey Uso’s Mystery Partner & More

Who will Jey Uso select as his Mystery Partner against A-Town Down Under?

Jey Uso is set for tag team action but will need to find a mystery partner to face Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, collectively known as A-Town Down Under. WWE has yet to reveal who will team with Uso, adding intrigue to the matchup.

With major names like Rhodes, Cena, and Punk, a championship match, and an ongoing mystery surrounding Uso’s partner, WWE Raw in Glasgow is shaping up to be a must-see event.

WWE’s Ongoing Road to WrestleMania 41 European Tour

WWE is currently in the midst of a historic European tour that spans March 2025, bringing the Road to WrestleMania across the continent. The tour includes multiple TV tapings and live events across nine countries and 11 cities.

The European schedule includes additional Raw episodes on March 24 from Glasgow, Scotland and March 31 from London, England. SmackDown shows are being held in Bologna, Italy on March 21 and London, England on March 28.

This marks the first time in WWE history that Raw and SmackDown episodes will take place in Europe for three consecutive weeks, demonstrating the company’s commitment to global expansion and recognition of the passionate European fanbase.