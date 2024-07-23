WWE RAW Video Highlights: July 23rd 2024

Just a couple of weeks ahead of SummerSlam, this week’s RAW show was again newsworthy, with several big moments occurring on the programme. Rhea Ripley was finally able to get a level of revenge on Liv Morgan and CM Punk’s in-ring return was confirmed, among other storylines moving forward towards the ‘Biggest Party of the Summer.’

WWE has now uploaded all of the video highlights for the show to their official YouTube channel, which we have compiled in an easy to view format on one page below.

- Advertisement -

Read More – WWE Raw Results (7/22): CM Punk Cleared, Liv Morgan Scorned

WWE RAW Full Highlights This Week

If you didn’t get the chance to watch the show in full, you can see a Full Recap of WWE RAW this week via the video below:

WWE RAW Segments This Week

Provoked by Gunther’s incendiary words, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest gets into a brawl with Gunther that ends backstage.

- Advertisement -

Bron Breakker vs Ilja Dragunov

Bron Breakker takes on Ilja Dragunov to become the No. 1 Contender to Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio confronts Rhea Ripley about her online interactions with Jey Uso.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee receive another video tape from The Wyatt Sicks.

- Advertisement -

Sonya Deville gets an assist from new allies Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to take down Lyra Valkyria.

Liv Morgan accosts “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio as Finn Bálor catches the exchange.

Xavier Woods, Otis and Akira Tozawa try to take down The Final Testament.

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Confirmed

Seth “Freakin” Rollin interrupts a confrontation between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre and proposes that he be the Special Guest Referee for the huge match.

Uncle Howdy Hits Sister Abigail

The Wyatt Sicks once again strike as Uncle Howdy hits a Sister Abigail on Chad Gable.

As Pete Dunne battles Bronson Reed, Sheamus makes a statement by taking out both Superstars.

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio gets back into Rhea Ripley’s good graces by proclaiming his disgust for Liv Morgan, breaking the Women’s World Champion’s heart.

After dominating Ilja Dragunov to become No. 1 Contender, Bron Breakker states that he is ready to become Intercontinental Champion and break Sami Zayn in half while doing so.

Zelina Vega vs Zoey Stark WWE RAW

Zelina Vega takes on the dangerous Zoey Stark.

Gunther makes his case to becoming the World Heavyweight Champion.

After Jey Uso and Sami Zayn defeat Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, Bron Breakker once again Spears Sami Zayn out of his boots.

Liv Morgan Backstage After WWE RAW

See the extended cut of Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan’s breakdown as her heart gets broken by “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.