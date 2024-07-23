WWE Raw Results (7/22): CM Punk Cleared, Liv Morgan Scorned

Here are WWE Raw results for July 22, 2024 from Green Bay, Wisconsin:

WWE RAW Results (7/22/2024)

- Advertisement -

Catch a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, July 22, 2024. Here are the results from the show:

Gunther addresses the crowd: Gunther enters the ring and stands by his harsh words from last week, calling everyone in the building bums and targeting Damian Priest specifically. Priest arrives, and a brawl ensues, with referees and security struggling to separate them.

[IC Championship #1 Contender]: Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker – Winner: Bron Breakker via referee stoppage.

- Advertisement -

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio’s conversation: Rhea teases Dominik about Jey Uso, and Finn Balor suggests targeting Jey. Rhea dismisses it but questions why she is defending Jey.

Lyra Valkyria (w/ Kayden Carter & Katana Chance) vs. Sonya Deville (w/ Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler) – Winner: Sonya Deville.

CM Punk calls out Drew McIntyre: CM Punk challenges Drew McIntyre, who responds quickly. They are interrupted by referees and security. Adam Pearce announces that their match at SummerSlam is official, with strict stipulations to prevent any physical altercations before the event. Seth Rollins offers to referee the match, bringing chaos to the situation.

- Advertisement -

Judgment Day searches for Jey Uso: Dominik goes off alone and meets Liv Morgan, who offers her support. Finn Balor catches them together, and Liv quickly walks away.

Sami Zayn warns Bron Breakker: Sami Zayn tells Bron to take him seriously. He finds the Judgment Day attacking Jey Uso and intervenes to save Jey.

Xavier Woods, Otis & Akira Tozawa (w/ Maxxine Dupri) vs. Karrion Kross & Authors Of Pain (w/ Scarlett & Paul Ellering) – Winners: Final Testament.

Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers confront Alpha Academy: Gable offers Otis and his team a chance to rejoin him, criticizing Otis’s leadership. Otis declines, leading to a beatdown by The Creed Brothers. The Wyatt Sicks arrive, and Uncle Howdy attacks Gable with Sister Abigail.

Pete Dunne vs. Bronson Reed – Winner: Did Not Start. Sheamus interrupts with a Brogue Kick to Dunne and Reed, causing the match to be called off.

The Judgment Day is frustrated: Finn Balor announces a tag match against Jey Uso and Sami Zayn tonight and challenges Gunther next week. Rhea Ripley questions the group’s actions during Jey’s beatdown. Carlito reveals they were with Liv, prompting Ripley to drag Dominik to the ring.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio address Liv Morgan: Ripley challenges Liv, who appears in the crowd and expresses her feelings for Dominik. Dominik insults Liv, leaving her heartbroken. Ripley and Dominik reconcile in the ring.

Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega – Winner: Zelina Vega. Despite an injury, Vega secures a victory over Stark.

Main event in progress..

Stay tuned to SEScoops for our continued coverage of WWE RAW and check out our WWE News section for more.