WWE RAW Video Highlights: July 29th 2024

There were a number of big moments during the go-home WWE RAW ahead of SummerSlam leading up to the ‘Biggest Party of the Summer.’ Seth Rollins “confirmed” the stipulations for the CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre match, the Wyatt Sicks unmasked and took out the Creed Brothers and

WWE has now uploaded all of the video highlights for the show to their official YouTube channel, which we have compiled in an easy to view format on one page below.

WWE Raw Results (7/29)

WWE RAW Full Highlights This Week

If you didn’t get the chance to watch the show in full, you can see a Full Recap of WWE RAW this week via the video below:

WWE RAW Segments This Week

Special Guest Referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins lays down the law with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre prior to their SummerSlam showdown.

After The Creed Brothers defeat Otis and Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri sends a painful post-match message to Chad Gable.

The Wyatt Sicks interrupt Chad Gable, and a melee ensues.

One week after her victory over Zoey Stark, an already injured Zelina Vega is attacked by Stark, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler.

Pete Dunne cost his former Brawling Brute cohort Sheamus his match against “Big” Bronson Reed.

After “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio told her off in humiliating fashion, Liv Morgan looks to make him and the rest of The Judgment Day suffer.

Carlito fails to teach “Main Event” Jey Uso a lesson on behalf of The Judgment Day.

Xavier Woods vs Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross once again attempts to get Xavier Woods to join Final Testament during their one-on-one showdown.

Sami Zayn’s match against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio results in a brawl involving The Judgment Day, Bron Breakker and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Damage CTRL attack moments after Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark defeat Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

WWE RAW Finn Balor vs GUNTHER

A matchup pitting Finn Bálor against Gunther leads to a post-match ambush by World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest on The Ring General en route to SummerSlam.