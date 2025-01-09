WWE Raw Sets Viewership Records with Netflix Debut

WWE’s Monday Night RAW debuted on Netflix to a historic reception, garnering 4.9 million Live+1 global views. This milestone marks a strong start for the program under WWE’s partnership with TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO).

In the U.S., the premiere averaged 2.6 million households (Live+SD), more than doubling its 2024 average of 1.2 million households and achieving the highest viewership for a RAW episode in five years. The debut also saw significant growth in the Adults 18-49 demographic, with audience numbers more than doubling compared to the previous year.

The event, held at the sold-out Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, set records as the highest-grossing WWE arena event of all time. It also achieved the highest merchandise sales for a non-Premium Live Event in WWE history.

Netflix’s partnership with WWE has positioned RAW for continued global success, with this debut signaling a promising future for the Monday night staple.

Netflix (NYSE: NFLX) and WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) today announced that the debut episode of RAW on Netflix got off to a strong start, with the Monday night program capturing 4.9M Live+1 views* globally.**

The inaugural event on Netflix averaged 2.6 million households (Live+SD) in the US, according to VideoAmp, which is 116% higher than RAW’s average 2024 US audience of 1.2 million households, and higher than any other Monday Night RAW broadcast in the past five years. The event also more than doubled the A18-49 audience vs. last year.

On X, as soon as the event started, #WWERaw was the #1 trending topic in the US, Brazil, Australia, and the UK.

#WWERaw trended #1 for 14 hours straight in the UK and occupied six of the top 7 trending topics in the US.

#RAWonNetflix and #WWEonNetflix also trended in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Spain, and the US.

The debut of RAW on Netflix, which took place at a sold-out Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, set a company record as the highest-grossing WWE arena event of all time. Additionally, the event set a merchandise sales record, becoming the highest-grossing non-Premium Live Event of all time.

The event saw Rhea Ripley reclaim the Women’s World Championship with a win over Liv Morgan, Roman Reigns topple Solo Sikoa in a tribal combat match, CM Punk best Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a highly anticipated grudge match and Jey Uso with a win over Drew McIntyre. Monday’s event also featured appearances from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Undertaker, Logan Paul, Travis Scott and John Cena, who officially kicked off his year-long farewell tour which will be featured prominently on Netflix.

In January 2024, WWE and Netflix struck a landmark deal to bring WWE’s flagship weekly program, RAW, to Netflix beginning in 2025. Netflix is now the exclusive home of RAW in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and Latin America, among many other global territories. Netflix is also the exclusive home of SmackDown, NXT, archive content and all WWE Premium Live Events – including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and more — in most international markets.