WWE Raw Preview (3/17): John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Special Start time

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw airs live from Forest National in Brussels, Belgium, featuring a special start time of 7:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM ET on Netflix.
The highly anticipated confrontation between John Cena and Cody Rhodes headlines the show. This marks the first time the two will be in the same building since Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber. Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, has expressed frustration over continuously addressing the attack and is eager to confront his WrestleMania opponent face-to-face.
WWE Raw Preview: March 17, 2025
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor
- No Holds Barred Match: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser
- Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory
- Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
- John Cena and Cody Rhodes confrontation
This episode marks WWE’s European tour stop in Belgium, featuring a special early start time for viewers worldwide. The show will air live on Netflix.
What Happened Last Week?
Ahead of WWE RAW live from Brussels, Belgium, here’s a quick recap of last week’s key moments:
- Jey Uso defeated Grayson Waller but was attacked post-match by World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.
- Dominik Mysterio arranged an Intercontinental Championship match between Bron Breakker and Finn Balor.
- Austin Theory ambushed Jey Uso following his victory over Grayson Waller.
- Dakota Kai suffered a loss to Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and was attacked by Ivy Nile afterward.