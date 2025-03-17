WWE Raw Preview (3/17): John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Special Start time

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw airs live from Forest National in Brussels, Belgium, featuring a special start time of 7:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM ET on Netflix.

The highly anticipated confrontation between John Cena and Cody Rhodes headlines the show. This marks the first time the two will be in the same building since Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber. Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, has expressed frustration over continuously addressing the attack and is eager to confront his WrestleMania opponent face-to-face.

WWE Raw Preview: March 17, 2025

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor

No Holds Barred Match: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

John Cena and Cody Rhodes confrontation

This episode marks WWE’s European tour stop in Belgium, featuring a special early start time for viewers worldwide. The show will air live on Netflix.

What Happened Last Week?

Ahead of WWE RAW live from Brussels, Belgium, here’s a quick recap of last week’s key moments: