WWE Raw Preview (7/15/24): Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, IC Title Match

WWE returns to Dayton, Ohio for this week’s WWE RAW at the Nutter Center. We’re just four weeks out from WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3, where the Gunther will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight championship. (SummerSlam Card Predictions)

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has announced two matches for Monday’s USA Network broadcast, including a tough test for Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn.

WWE Raw Matches for Monday

Ilja Dragunov challenges Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

Segments

Rhea Ripley opens the show

Drew McIntyre returns from suspension. Adam Pearce will has said he’ll evaluate McIntyre’s frame of mind to determine whether or not to lift his suspension.

Gunther and Damian Priest go face-to-face

What Happened on WWE Raw Last Week?

Last week’s July 8, 2024 episode of WWE Raw featured a main event involving Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio against Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio. As Liv and Dom were celebrating their win, Rhea Ripley made a surprise return and had a chilly reunion with her Dirty Dom. Also on the show, CM Punk and Seth Rollins engaged in a tense faceoff, Uncle Howdy revealed more of his family and more.

