WWE Raw Preview (7/8): Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan Team Up

Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from Ottawa, ON from the Canadian Tire Center.

The show will feature fallout from Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank event, including Damian Priest retaining the World Heavyweight championship and the indefinite suspension of Money in the Bank winner Drew McIntyre. McIntyre snapped at MITB after CM Punk spoiled his cash-in, and put his hands on Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

Raw Preview

These four matches set for tonight’s WWE Raw card:

Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan vs.Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega

Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

Judgment Day (Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito) vs. The Miz, R-Truth and Braun Strowman

Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, & IYO SKY) Vs. Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance

Plus, Adam Pearce will address his decision to indefinitely drew McIntyre for his actions at MITB. Keep it locked to SEScoops for our coverage of tonight’s WWE Raw.

Get hyped for Raw with this video recapping last week’s episode: