WWE RAW Tickets: How To Buy (Guide)

WWE RAW is the flagship programme of the company, but how can you get tickets to watch a Monday night show live?

With a litany of top Superstars appearing on the show weekly, including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, it’s always worth getting to see WWE live when you get the chance as it is a VASTLY different experience than watching from your couch.

Here, we’re going to go through how you can purchase tickets to WWE RAW, whether you’re looking to get them for yourself or as a gift for the holidays or birthdays!

Where to Buy WWE RAW Tickets

Official Ticketmaster Website

The most reliable and official source to purchase WWE RAW tickets is through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster provides an extensive range of ticket options, including standard tickets, VIP packages, and exclusive offers.

To buy WWE RAW tickets from Ticketmaster:

Visit the WWE Ticketmaster Page: Go to Ticketmaster’s WWE page .

Go to . Select Your Event: Browse through the list of upcoming WWE RAW events and select the one you want to attend.

Browse through the list of upcoming WWE RAW events and select the one you want to attend. Choose Your Seats: There is an interactive seating chart where you can then pick your preferred seats dependent on how close you’re looking to get to the ring.

There is an interactive seating chart where you can then pick your preferred seats dependent on how close you’re looking to get to the ring. Purchase Tickets: Once you’ve picked you’ll then just have to follow the checkout process to get your tickets.

How to Download the Ticketmaster App

Downloading the Ticketmaster app for iOS and Android is a good way to keep on top of getting tickets from the site. If you’ve never done it before here is exactly what you need to do for each device:

For iOS Devices

Open the App Store: Unlock your iPhone or iPad and open the App Store application.

Unlock your iPhone or iPad and open the App Store application. Search for Ticketmaster: In the search bar, type “Ticketmaster” and press enter.

In the search bar, type “Ticketmaster” and press enter. Download the App: Find the Ticketmaster app in the search results. Tap the download icon (a cloud with an arrow) to start downloading.

Find the Ticketmaster app in the search results. Tap the download icon (a cloud with an arrow) to start downloading. Install the App: Once the app is downloaded, it will automatically install on your device.

For Android Devices

Open Google Play Store: Unlock your Android device and open the Google Play Store app.

Unlock your Android device and open the Google Play Store app. Search for Ticketmaster: In the search bar, type “Ticketmaster” and press the search icon.

In the search bar, type “Ticketmaster” and press the search icon. Download the App: Locate the Ticketmaster app in the search results. Tap on it and then select “Install.”

Locate the Ticketmaster app in the search results. Tap on it and then select “Install.” Install the App: The app will start downloading and automatically install on your device.

Setting Up the App

Sign In or Create an Account: Open the app and sign in with your Ticketmaster account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one within the app.

Open the app and sign in with your Ticketmaster account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one within the app. Enable Notifications: Make sure that you allow notifications to stay updated on upcoming events, ticket sales, and other important information.

Make sure that you to stay updated on upcoming events, ticket sales, and other important information. Explore Features: Browse events, manage your tickets, and access special offers through the app’s user-friendly interface.

Secondary Marketplaces

If tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, you can always consider reputable secondary marketplaces like StubHub or Vivid Seats.

With these sites offering secondhand tickets, there is a good chance that you could get a bargain for RAW to get a much better seat than you would on the likes of Ticketmaster, but it is always a risk waiting to grab something at the last minute.