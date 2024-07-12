15 WWE Raw & SmackDown Events Announced Through Dec. 2024

WWE has announced 15 new WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown live events spanning October-December 2024. Tickets for these these just-announced TV tapings go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 am local time at Ticketmaster.
The schedule features a mix of major markets, such as New York City, Boston and Philadelphia, along with less-populated secondary markets, shows WWE’s commitment to reach fans across a all regions.
October 2024
- Friday, October 4: Nashville, TN – Friday Night SmackDown at the Bridgestone Arena
- Friday, October 11: Greenville, SC – Friday Night SmackDown at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Friday, October 18: Columbia, SC – Friday Night SmackDown at the Colonial Life Arena
- Monday, October 21: Philadelphia, PA – Monday Night RAW at the Wells Fargo Center
- Friday, October 25: Brooklyn, NY – Friday Night SmackDown at the Barclays Center
November 2024
- Friday, November 8: Buffalo, NY – Friday Night SmackDown at the KeyBank Center
- Monday, November 11: Grand Rapids, MI – Monday Night RAW at the Van Andel Arena
- Friday, November 15: Milwaukee, WI – Friday Night SmackDown at the Fiserv Forum
- Friday, November 22: Salt Lake City, UT – Friday Night SmackDown at the Delta Center
- Monday, November 25: Glendale, AZ – Monday Night RAW at the Desert Diamond Arena
December 2024
- Monday, December 2: Everett, WA – Monday Night RAW at the Angel of the Winds Arena
- Friday, December 6: Minneapolis, MN – Friday Night SmackDown at the Target Center
- Monday, December 9: Wichita, KS – Monday Night RAW at the INTRUST Bank Arena
- Friday, December 13: Hartford, CT – Friday Night SmackDown at the XL Center
- Monday, December 16: Boston, MA – Monday Night RAW at the TD Garden