15 WWE Raw & SmackDown Events Announced Through Dec. 2024

WWE has announced 15 new WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown live events spanning October-December 2024. Tickets for these these just-announced TV tapings go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 am local time at Ticketmaster.

The schedule features a mix of major markets, such as New York City, Boston and Philadelphia, along with less-populated secondary markets, shows WWE’s commitment to reach fans across a all regions.

October 2024

Friday, October 4: Nashville, TN – Friday Night SmackDown at the Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, TN – Friday Night SmackDown at the Bridgestone Arena Friday, October 11 : Greenville, SC – Friday Night SmackDown at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena

: Greenville, SC – Friday Night SmackDown at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday, October 18 : Columbia, SC – Friday Night SmackDown at the Colonial Life Arena

: Columbia, SC – Friday Night SmackDown at the Colonial Life Arena Monday, October 21 : Philadelphia, PA – Monday Night RAW at the Wells Fargo Center

: Philadelphia, PA – Monday Night RAW at the Wells Fargo Center Friday, October 25: Brooklyn, NY – Friday Night SmackDown at the Barclays Center

November 2024

Friday, November 8 : Buffalo, NY – Friday Night SmackDown at the KeyBank Center

: Buffalo, NY – Friday Night SmackDown at the KeyBank Center Monday, November 11 : Grand Rapids, MI – Monday Night RAW at the Van Andel Arena

: Grand Rapids, MI – Monday Night RAW at the Van Andel Arena Friday, November 15 : Milwaukee, WI – Friday Night SmackDown at the Fiserv Forum

: Milwaukee, WI – Friday Night SmackDown at the Fiserv Forum Friday, November 22 : Salt Lake City, UT – Friday Night SmackDown at the Delta Center

: Salt Lake City, UT – Friday Night SmackDown at the Delta Center Monday, November 25: Glendale, AZ – Monday Night RAW at the Desert Diamond Arena

December 2024

Monday, December 2 : Everett, WA – Monday Night RAW at the Angel of the Winds Arena

: Everett, WA – Monday Night RAW at the Angel of the Winds Arena Friday, December 6 : Minneapolis, MN – Friday Night SmackDown at the Target Center

: Minneapolis, MN – Friday Night SmackDown at the Target Center Monday, December 9 : Wichita, KS – Monday Night RAW at the INTRUST Bank Arena

: Wichita, KS – Monday Night RAW at the INTRUST Bank Arena Friday, December 13 : Hartford, CT – Friday Night SmackDown at the XL Center

: Hartford, CT – Friday Night SmackDown at the XL Center Monday, December 16: Boston, MA – Monday Night RAW at the TD Garden