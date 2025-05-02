WWE Releases Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler & More

WWE has released a group of superstars from both its main roster and NXT brand as of May 2, 2025.

Among the names confirmed are Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman, Katana Chance, Gigi Dolin, Kayden Carter and Gallus. These names were first reported by Fightful. The cuts reflect ongoing internal evaluations and strategic changes within the company.

Cora Jade, Eddie Thorpe and Jakara Jackson are also gone, according to PWInsider. These departures affect a mix of veteran talent and rising prospects, signaling another significant shift in WWE’s talent landscape.

The releases follow a familiar pattern of post-WrestleMania adjustments, as WWE continues to streamline its rosters across both brands.

Reactions

Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) May 2, 2025

No one can offer what I have to offer. Reality. Let the Galaxy burn. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 2, 2025

Always BEEN and always GON be bout that mothafkn ACTION ??? pic.twitter.com/RuZD2KjK9n — Jakara Jackson (@JakaraWWE) May 2, 2025

This story is still developing, with further details expected in the coming days.