WWE Reportedly Looking To Host Second Women’s ‘Evolution’ Show This Year

WWE is reportedly considering reviving the Evolution premium live event (PLE). This follows a previously rumored 2020 event that never materialized, signaling a renewed interest in the all-women’s show.

WWE Evolution was a groundbreaking all-women’s pay-per-view (PPV) that took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It was the first and only all-female PPV in WWE history, featuring top stars from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, alongside legendary wrestlers from past generations.

The event featured several historic matches, including a main event between Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey. Becky Lynch also defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, a bout widely regarded as one of the best women’s matches in WWE history.

Despite Evolution’s success, WWE has yet to host a sequel. However, fan demand and continued support from wrestlers have kept hopes for a second event alive.

According to BodySlam.net, WWE is targeting July 5 for an Evolution PLE at Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort. However, sources indicate that the event remains tentative and in the early planning stages.