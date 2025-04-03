Nikki Bella Drops Major Hint at WWE Evolution 2 Return This July

For years, fans have questioned whether WWE would ever host a second Evolution Premium Live Event and now that question has seemingly been answered. On her Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki alluded to an in-ring return for an important event coming this July. While Brie seemed confused at first, she quickly realised what the July event her sister was alluding to, but wasn’t able to say.

NIKKI BELLA BASICALLY CONFIRMED EVOLUTION 2 + HER WRESTLING THERE?????? https://t.co/FnyKot6i15 pic.twitter.com/HkkxtuIqTa — ?. (@MissBellaOrton) April 3, 2025

Though neither Nikki nor Brie mentioned the show by name, fans have deduced what show the pair were talking about. Recent reports from BodySlam.net and other have stated that a second WWE Evolution event will be taking place on July 5, fitting Nikki’s timeframe. Addressing the rumors, Charlotte Flair was all in favor of a sequel event, but stopped short of saying it will happen.

The first WWE Evolution event was held in October 2018 in Uniondale, New York and marked WWE’s first event to feature an entirely female lineup. card included title matches, the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and a Battle Royal featuring past and present WWE Superstars. The show saw Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey face Nikki Bella while Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had a highly acclaimed Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Now, fans can look forward to a second WWE Evolution event, one that will celebrate WWE’s women, past, present, and future. While it remains to be seen what role Nikki and perhaps Brie will take, fans can expect the Hall of Fame duo in the ring this July.