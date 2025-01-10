WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Odds: Current early favorites

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events in professional wrestling. With the Road to WrestleMania looming, fans and bettors are turning their attention to early odds and predictions for this year’s Royal Rumble.

Let’s dive into the current favorites to win based on the latest odds from SkyBet.

Top Early Favorites for WWE Royal Rumble 2025

John Cena (8/15)

Leading the pack is none other than WWE legend John Cena. With odds of 8/15, Cena’s potential return to the WrestleMania main event is generating immense buzz. A Royal Rumble win would mark another milestone in his storied career and set him up for a match against the likes of Gunther or Cody Rhodes at Mania.

Seth Rollins (13/8)

Close behind is Seth Rollins, one of WWE’s most consistent performers. With odds of 13/8, Rollins remains a favorite among fans and bookmakers alike. A win for Rollins could give him the WrestleMania main event spot against Gunther or Cody.

CM Punk and The Rock (6/1)

Two massive names round out the top tier of early favorites. CM Punk, who is looking like a potential shoe-in for the Mania main event this year, and The Rock, whose WWE appearances are always headline-worthy, are tied with odds of 6/1. Either of these iconic stars winning the Rumble wouldn’t be a shock.

Other Contenders to Watch

Roman Reigns (15/2)

Despite dominating WWE for years, Roman Reigns comes in with 15/2 odds. A Rumble win for Reigns would cement his legacy and perhaps kickstart a new chapter for the Tribal Chief, but he isn’t likely to be headlining Mania this year.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton (16/1)

Both Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton sit at 16/1 odds. McIntyre is looking to regain momentum, while Orton’s potential return adds intrigue.

Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, and Jey Uso (20/1)

Each of these superstars has odds of 20/1, making them intriguing long-shot picks for the Rumble.