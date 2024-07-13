WWE SmackDown Video Highlights: July 12th 2024

The post-Money in the Bank WWE SmackDown show fallout was certainly busy, with several big moments occurring on the programme.

WWE has now uploaded all of the video highlights for the show to their official YouTube channel, which we have compiled in an easy to view format on one page below.

WWE SmackDown Full Highlights This Week

If you didn’t get the chance to watch the show in full, you can see a Full Recap of WWE SmackDown this week via the video below:

WWE SmackDown Segments This Week

Here are all of the individual Video Highlights that WWE has released this week after SmackDown:

As “Ms. Money in the Bank” Tiffany Stratton celebrates her victory, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley questions the alliance between Nia Jax and Stratton.

After WWE Women’s Champion Bayley tries to stop Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton’s assault on Michin, she gets beaten down herself, leading to The Center of the Universe almost cashing in.

Following their victory at WWE Money in the Bank, Solo Sikoa vows to stay on top and demands acknowledgement.

Queen Nia Jax smites Michin in a royal conquest.

LA Knight is officially granted a contract to face Logan Paul at SummerSlam but needs The Maverick’s signature.

Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews combine to take on Angel and Berto of Legado del Fantasma.

Naomi takes on the up-and-coming Blair Davenport in a fierce contest.

Even after losing to The Bloodline at Money in the Bank, Randy Orton informs Cody Rhodes that he still has his back.

#DIY defend their WWE Tag Team Title against A-Town Down Under.

Despite coming up on the losing end to Nia Jax, Michin states she is not done with the Queen of the Ring Winner, offering her services to Bayley.

The Bloodline dismantle Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, making The American Nightmare watch as they eradicate The Viper.