WWE SmackDown Highlights: July 19th 2024

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continued the road towards SummerSlam, with some pretty interesting moments taking place on the night. One of these included one of boxing’s biggest modern-day stars, Terence Crawford, coming to the aid of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and Logan Paul would get into it with LA Knight ahead of their match at the ‘Biggest Party of the Summer.’

WWE has now uploaded all of the video highlights for the show to their official YouTube channel, which we have compiled in an easy to view format on one page below.

WWE SmackDown Full Highlights This Week

If you didn’t get the chance to watch the show in full, you can see a Full Recap of WWE SmackDown this week via the video below:

WWE SmackDown Segments This Week

Here are all of the individual Video Highlights that WWE has released this week after SmackDown:

Champion boxer Terence Crawford helps Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes exact payback on A-Town Down Under.

2024 Queen of the Ring Nia Jax delivers an ominous warning to WWE Women’s Champion Bayley before they clash at SummerSlam.

Andrade vs Carmelo Hayes

Andrade and Carmelo Hayes square off to see who the better Superstar is. Andrade shows ‘HIM’ respect backstage after the bout.

Bianca Belair vs Chelsea Green

“The EST” Bianca Belair clashes with Chelsea Green.

United States Champion Logan Paul and LA Knight must be separated after signing a contract for their title match at SummerSlam.

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley costs Tiffany Stratton a win against Michin and destroys the Money in the Bank briefcase.

2024 Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton is ready to usher in “Tiffy Time.”

WWE SmackDown Full Match: Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens vs Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

The Bloodline brutalize their competition after Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes teams up with Kevin Owens to battle Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.